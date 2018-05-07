Malawi: Agriculture Project to Benefit 26 000 Farmers in Chiradzulu

Chiradzulu — Over 26,000 farmers in Chiradzulu are expected to benefit from a project called Better Extension Training Transforming Economic Returns (BETTER)- Kulima that intends to improve food security and nutrition in the district.

The project, which started last year, is being implemented by Action Aid.

Project Coordinator for (BETTER) - Kulima Peter Muhiwa announced the introduction of the project Thursday during a briefing of Chiradzulu District Executive Committee (DEC) members.

He said the project will improve food security for smallholder farmers through effective livelihood diversification and technology transfer among others.

"The project is revamping already existing Farmer Field Schools (FFS) and introducing others to promote sustainable agricultural practices in vegetable production including backyard gardening.

It is also integrating nutrition trainings and appropriate small-scale irrigation technologies with the intention of increasing resilience, food, nutrition and income security in the households of smallholder farmers," Muhiwa said.

District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO) for Chiradzulu, Isaac Ali said the project will improve lives for farmers in the district.

BETTER -Kulima project is being implemented in three Extention Planning Areas (EPAs) of Thumbwe, Mbulumbudzi and Mombezi in Traditional Authorities (T/As) Kadewere, Ntchema and Mpama respectively.

It is expected to phase out in 2022.

The project targets to reach out to more than 15,000 females and about 10,000 males will benefit in 876 farmer field schools.

Self Help Africa, Evangelical Association of Malawi, Adventist Relief and Development Agency (ADRA) and Plan Malawi are some of the implementing partners.