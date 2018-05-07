Tanzania: Kilombero Bridge Set to Unlock Huge Economic Potential

Ifakara — THE long wait is finally over as the Kilombero Bridge starts to serve Kilombero and Ulanga residents, having been officially inaugurated by President John Magufuli yesterday. The bridge is poised to unlock huge economic potential for Morogoro regional residents. Kilombero Bridge stands as among the five largest bridges to be constructed in the country.

The rest are Kigamboni Bridge, Mkapa Bridge, Kirumi Bridge and Ruvu Bridge. The Kilombero Bridge, which links the residents of Ifakara and Mahenge Districts in Morogoro Region is anticipated to ease the activities of the farmers and businessmen and women from the areas who had to stand in long queues to cross the Kilombero River on ferry.

In an interview with the Bridge Engineer of China Railway 15 Bureau Group Corporation, Mr Fu Yanlong pointed out that the bridge is about 9.142 km long with 8.6 km comprising of the approach roads and 0.5 km the main bridge.

"Implementation of the bridge has cost the government of Tanzania up to 53bn/- and the money is 100 per cent from its own sources," said Mr Yanlong. The Site Manager from China Railway 15 Bureau Group Corporation, Mr Peng Xiaoping observed that the project began on January 21, 2013 and it was completed in September last year.

He noted that the main bridge is 384 metres and there is also another small bridge identified as a supporting bridge which is 120 metres long in the case of unforeseen circumstances.

As for the approach roads, Mr Xiaoping said both from each side of the bridge is 4.5 km long and they are all constructed at tarmac level. According to the Chief Surveyor from Aarvee Associates who were the consulting engineers of the project, Mr Onesmo Mgoha, the bridge is to connect the people from Kilombero, Ulanga and Songea.

He pointed out that in the past, people incurred a lot of challenges including accidents, paying tariffs among others. "This bridge is going to serve as a long lasting solution for the people as it will improve security and safety concerns in the area.

On top of that all people will be able to use the bridge freely without having to pay anything to cross their goods and in turn improves their lives," noted Mr Mgoha. He cited among challenges faced during implementation include heavy rains which occurred in 2014 had inconvenienced the construction process.

Among others, he said constructions done in water has never been easy, therefore sometimes things would become tough in the process. "Such circumstances particularly the heavy rains in 2014 had hindered the construction process a factor that made completion of the bridge to delay from the anticipated 24 months to 53 months instead," he observed.

A resident of Ifakara, Severin Matonga who sells fish said now that the bridge is going to become operational, the people from Kilombero, Ulanga and other areas will do their business and other activities smoothly.

"In the past when we were using the ferry, a lot of time was being wasted to wait for the equipment to be able to cross from the other side. And since it operated until 6.30 pm, sometime people had to sleep with their goods because the working time passed," said Matonga.

He revealed that the bridge would among many things boost business considering that people do not need to pay anything to cross from one side to the other and at anytime. "For one to cross by using the ferry, you needed to pay 200/- to go and when returning another 200/-, vehicles with the capacity of carrying one tonne paid 3000/- while bicycles 400/," he pointed out.