Tanzania: Karatu to Hold Special Remembrance Mass for Slain Pupils

Karatu — EXACTLY one year after the tragic bus accident which claimed the lives of 32 primary school pupils, their 2 teachers and a driver in Rhotia, the Karatu District Authorities are organizing a special mass today (Sunday) to remember the victims

"We have completed the special monument in commemoration of the 35 school bus crash victims at the last year's accident site," said the Karatu District Commissioner, Ms Theresia Mahonga.

The District Commissioner added that a special reminiscence and tribute mass will also be held at the scene this evening from 3.30 pm and will involve various religious leaders and local residents.

A visit to the site revealed workmen putting final touches to the monument, in addition to leveling the grounds, a bit of landscaping and flower planting, indicating that it may soon become a botanical garden or even a tourism site.

On a day like this last year, on the 6th of May 2017, a school bus belonging to Lucky Vincent Primary School, which was travelling from Arusha City to Karatu District plunged into a gorge at a place known as 'Kwa Karani,' some eight kilometers from Karatu Township, killing 35 passengers and seriously injuring three others.

The 32 school pupils were part of the 106 class seven pupils of Lucky Vincent Primary who were on their way to write their mock examination competition with their counterparts at Tumaini English Medium School in Karatu.

They travelled in three school buses, but the last vehicle, a Mitsubishi Rosa crashed into a valley in Rhotia, killing 32 children, two teachers and the bus driver. Only three pupils in the ill-fated bus survived the ordea, and these were Doreen Mshana then aged 13, from Olasiti area, Sadia Ismail Awadh, then aged 11 from Kwa-Mrombo and Wilson Geoffrey Tarimo (now 12) also from Kwa-Mrombo.

They were flown for medical treatment in the United States accompanied by a surgeon from Mount Meru Hospital, Dr. Elias Mashalla and a medical attendant, Simphorosa Silalye. Medical practitioners working with the Siouxland Tanzania Educational and Medical Ministries (STEMM) took upon themselves to airlift the three pupils from Mount Meru Hospital in Arusha for referral treatment in the United States of America last year.

It happens that, when the accident occurred at Rhotia Hill, foreign doctors led by Dr Steve Meyer, who were on their way from Ngorongoro that Saturday morning, were the first to arrive at the scene of the crash in Karatu and helped to rescue the victims. Later they ensured that the kids got advanced treatment at Mercy System hospita