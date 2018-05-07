6 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Sudan Summons CAR Envoy Over Bangui Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Amin

Sudan has summoned the Central African Republic (CAR) ambassador to protest the deadly attack on its embassy in Bangui, Foreign Affairs ministry said.

Mr Abdul Rahim Abdullah was summoned by the Khartoum authorities on Saturday after CAR police attacked the Sudanese embassy on Friday, occasioning the death of one member of staff.

"The Foreign ministry has summoned the CAR ambassador in Khartoum Abdul Rahim Abdullah in order to protest against the attack on the Sudanese embassy in Bangui," the ministry said in statement.

However, the statement said CAR Faustin Archange Touadera and the Interior ministry had promised to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

One of the world's poorest countries, the CAR spiralled into bloodshed after long-time leader Francois Bozize was overthrown in 2013 by a mainly Muslim rebel alliance called the Seleka.

France intervened militarily to push out the Seleka alliance, but the country remains plagued by violence between ex-rebels and vigilante militias.

Many armed groups are nominally organised along Christian or Muslim affiliations.

They both typically gain their revenue from extortion, roadblocks or mineral resources.

President Touadera governs with the support of a large UN peacekeeping operation, yet can only claim to control a fraction of the country.

His election in 2016 was hailed as a turning-point in one of the world's most chronically unstable countries.

Sudan

New Round of Consultations On the Renaissance Dam in Addis Ababa

A new round of consultations on Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was launched in Addis Ababa on Saturday 5/5/2018. The 9 hour… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.