Liberia: Public Works Promises Support to Local Contractors

Authorities at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) have pledged to support the Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC), to make it viable for the government's developmental agenda.

Claude Langley, Deputy Public Works Minister for Technical Services, made the promise recently at the first quarterly meeting of the Association for 2018, held at its headquarters in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Langley said the Ministry's efforts would help the Association to enhance the government's aim of alleviating poverty and promoting positive development.

The meeting coincided with the installation of the new leaders of the Association, an occasion the minister used to assure the leaders of the government's support.

The president of the ALCC, Sackie Johnson, welcomed the government's support.

He said the ALCC was organized in 1970, to represent all Liberian construction contractors, and now has a membership of 104 companies as well as executive board members of four companies that currently form the leadership.

Johnson said at the end of ALCC's quarterly meeting, a report covering the leadership's activities is presented to the membership for review.

He explained that two training coordinators were contracted for six months through direct budgetary support from their partner GIZ of Germany; further workshops were organized with the support of international experts brought into the country by GIZ.

He disclosed that currently, there is an ongoing trainer of trainers (TOT) workshop which, when completed, will sharpen the skills of trainers who will then conduct training for local contractors in bid tendering process and other areas that will improve their chances of winning contracts.

Johnson said with regard to equipment for running the organization, such as laptop and desktop computers, router, printer, among others, these have been donated by the GIZ, adding that there will be Internet connectivity throughout the office building.

He emphasized some key areas that are of issue, including finances that he said when addressed will enable the ALCC have smooth operations to be able to commence the construction of its headquarters, land payment for construction and funds to support their members.

Others who were installed, along with the president, are vice president Burteh T. Freeman, secretary general James D. Smith and treasurer Mrs. Kimberly K. Toure. The induction ceremony was done by Ulrich Thueer, Project Manager of GIZ.