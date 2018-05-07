7 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru to Hold Talks With Ethiopia PM At State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday set to hold talks with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali at State House Nairobi.

The PM arrived in the country late Sunday and was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the talks between the two leaders will mainly centre on regional integration, peace and security given the central role Kenya and Ethiopia plays.

Police warned of disruption in the flow of traffic in Nairobi, as visiting Ethiopian leader is moved around the city for meetings.

