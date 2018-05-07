6 May 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Abiy Heads for Nairobi for State Visit

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed headed to Nairobi this afternoon for a visit aimed at boosting relations with neighboring Kenya.

The visit follows the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta last April.

The two leaders are expected to discuss wide ranging bilateral and regional issues.

In his congratulatory message upon the election of Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister, the Kenyan President said Ethiopians have managed smooth and peaceful political transition which made Africa Proud.

He also promised to work closely with Prime Minister Abiy to strengthen the existing partnership between Ethiopia and Kenya.

The two countries enjoy outstanding bilateral relations and a strong cooperation in regional and multilateral issues.

Ethiopia and Kenya are striving hard in pursuit of regional and continental peace, stability and development within the framework of the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development and the African Union for the benefit of the peoples of the region and beyond.

