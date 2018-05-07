Zimbabwe: Entertainment Galore At Castle Tankard

Thousands of people thronged Borrowdale Racecourse over the weekend for Africa's oldest sponsored horse race - the Castle Tankard - where they were not only entertained by the horse race, but fashion and music also took centre stage.

The show saw Zimdancehall star Winky D entertaining revellers with his old and new songs.

Although he had staged another show on the same day, he was full of energy and did wonders on stage.

Winky D performed songs like, "Ngirozi", "Panorwadza Moyo" and "Gafa Party" among others as he warmed up the stage for sungura maestro Alick Macheso, who proved his prowess also.

Macheso showed his great artistry when he belted hit after another and fans sang along.

Not to be left out was DJ El Roy, who also did a good job.

The show is also about fashion, but it seems locals no longer take it seriously when it is supposed to be the local version of the prestigious Durban July of South Africa.

For starters, invited VIP guests were given envelopes with instructions on colour theme to wear prior to the event, which was red and white to match the Castle Tankard brand, but only a handful followed the rule.

"It seems, most people do not take such events seriously. Gone are the days when we used to go shopping for the event and it used to be a real funfair with some glamour, now it is more of a music gala. Fashion is no longer a priority," said Tendai Magunje of Borrowdale West.

However, on the fashion side, local designers Tunga T and Tawanda Marere of Mudhuri (The Wall) label hosted a catwalk show for the VIP guests where models showcased some Africa wear.

Radio personality Samantha Musa wowed the crowd with her polka-dot red and white hugging mermaid dress.

Organisers of the event said the relationship of Castle Lager's with horse racing dates to around 1904, when the Castle brand first played a significant role as an advertiser and for the first time ever.

Castle Lager consumers will participate in a promotion named the Castle Tankard "Own" a horse for a day and get a chance to "own" a horse on the Castle Tankard Race Day in the main Castle Tankard race.