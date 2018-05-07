The late Cde Margaret Machekabuwa, sister to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who passed away on Saturday, will be buried tomorrow at 10am at Machekabuwa Farm in Marondera.

She succumbed to an asthma attack on Saturday while watching television at her farm.

She was 63.

In an interview with The Herald in Marondera yesterday, VP Chiwenga said Cde Machekabuwa was more than a sister, but a close friend.

"We grew up and went to school together, she was more than a sister to me. We were close friends and her sudden death is a huge lose not only for me, but the whole family and the community at large.

"She called complaining that she had difficulties breathing and we instructed a driver to take her to Marondera Hospital, unfortunately when I arrived at the hospital she had already passed on," said VP Chiwenga.

He said his sister's body will be taken from Nyaradzo Marondera to Machekabuwa Farm at 3pm today (Monday) ahead of burial tomorrow.

High-ranking officials, among them zanu-pf chairwoman and Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs David Musabayana and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mabel Chinomona visited the farm to pay their condolences.

Service chiefs, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Major-General Paradzai Zimondi (Retired), Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal Elson Moyo and Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo also visited the farm.

Chief Svosve and Chief Musarurwa also consoled VP Chiwenga.