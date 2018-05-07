Kenya: Al-Shabaab Kills 7 KDF Soldiers in Dhobley

Nairobi — Seven Kenyan soldiers were on Sunday killed in an Al Shabaab attack near the Somalia town of Dhobley.

Two others sustained serious injuries when the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) was blown up by a powerful Improvised Explosive Devise, security sources said but the military headquarters was yet to comment on the matter.

The vehicle was part of a convoy on patrol when it was hit by the IED, causing a massive explosion.

"The IED tore apart the vehicle, killing the soldiers instantly," a security source told Capital FM News.

The soldiers were reportedly headed to a military base in Dhobley in Somalia's Lower Juba region when the attack occurred after a lull on such attacks for several months now.

The Somalia based Al-Shabaab militants are behind the latest attack targeting security forces.