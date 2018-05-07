Tanzania: Let Us Protect Autistic Children From Bullying

A new study by psychologists at Lancaster University published by ScienceDaily revealed that children with autism may be at a "greater risk of bullying because they are more willing to accept unfair behaviour". The study by Dr Calum Hartley and Sophie Fisher of the British university involved young children playing "trading games".

According to the study, children played trading games with a puppet. Those with autism were 37 per cent less likely to reciprocate fair offers, and three times more likely to accept unfair offers of just one sticker. Thus, they may be particularly susceptible to bullies exploiting their lower concern for personal gain, and their increased tolerance of unfair behaviour, the psychologists surmised.

In Tanzania, many people may not know about "autism spectrum disorder". This is likely to pass off as an "ordinary" disability.

While autism is a neuro-developmental disorder that manifests itself in childhood, some people - for lack of awareness about it - think it is a common-or-garden curse.

Autism affects children's social interactions and communication abilities, including rigid and repetitive actions.

Because many Tanzanians don't know what autism really is - and don't understand how it manifests itself - children with autism are more often than not subjected to all kinds of bullying, including violations of children's rights, as some parents shackle them indoors. This is partly because the community members who isolate them stigmatise them. Even other children beat them up while playing.

According to a local non-governmental organisation - Connects Autism-Tanzania (CA-T) - although autism affects only about one per cent of the Tanzanian population of some 54.2 million souls, much still needs to be done in raising awareness about the disability. It is time to educate society about autism, and how best it can be managed, if only to ensure that autistic children are not bullied.

THIS IS A PROMISING START

Reports that renowned Tanzanian industrialist and entrepreneur Reginald Mengi has teamed up with Dr Nagesh Bhandari, a respected Indian surgeon, to invest in a Sh55 billion pharmaceutical plant in Tanzania is good news indeed.

Not only will the plant advance Tanzania's industrialisation agenda and create hundreds of jobs, it will also save scarce foreign exchange by producing assorted medical needs that include therapeutic fluids - most of which are currently imported - as well as antibiotics for children and ARVs.

It should not be lost on Tanzanians that the country spent Sh18 billion last year alone to import intravenous fluids from next-door Uganda, and spends Sh6 billion annually to store imported drugs, which can be avoided if they are manufactured locally.

The investment in the proposed M Pharmaceutical Company is a good beginning that should be supported every which way by the relevant authorities to ensure that the plant becomes operational in the next 18 months as scheduled.

Doing so will encourage potential investors to cast away any lingering doubts about investing in Tanzania's nascent pharmaceutical industry.

- and just as soon clamber aboard the industrialization bandwagon that'd propel the country to the semi-industrialized, middle-income economy Tanzanians aspire for by year-2025.