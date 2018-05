press release

The Department of Home Affairs wishes to confirm that the Maseru Port of Entry is experiencing a power outage.

Eskom technicians are on location and working hard to restore power. At this stage, power is likely to be restored by 19h00 tonight. Home Affairs continues to serve clients manually whilst awaiting power to be restored.

We wish to urge travelers exercise patience while the situation is being addressed.

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs