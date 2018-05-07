Kenya: Ethiopian PM Abiy in Kenya for State Visit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in Kenya Sunday for a two-day state visit.

The visit, said a statement from State House Nairobi, is aimed at bolstering the relations between Kenya and Ethiopia.

State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said Dr Abiy would formally be received into the country by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House on Monday.

The lifeline

Dr Abiy last week visited Sudan where, together with his host Omar Bashir, they promised to safeguard Egypt's interests with regard to the flow of the River Nile waters.

Egypt has been concerned about the construction of Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) interfering with the flow of the River Nile, the lifeline of the north African state.

Djibouti President Guelleh is also expected in Kenya this week.

"On May 9 and 10, President Kenyatta will welcome the President of the Horn of Africa state of Djibouti, His Excellency Ismail Omar Guelleh on the second State Visit of the week. This visit is to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries," Mr Esipisu said.

Mr Esipisu said the discussion between presidents Kenyatta and Guelleh would centre around cooperation in trade, livestock management, vocational training, promotion and protection of investment and exemption of visa for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

Passenger flights

Additional areas of discussion include partnership in tourism, geothermal energy and expansion of bilateral trade and investment..

Also to be discussed by the two leaders is the collaboration on air transport, by increasing Kenya Airways passenger flights to Djibouti and introduction of cargo flights to increase the volume of trade in Kenya's assorted agricultural products.