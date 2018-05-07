Southern Africa: ANC MP Faces Heat Over New Assault Allegations

Cape Town — Mduduzi Manana, ex-deputy minister of higher education, faces new assault allegations after his former domestic worker and Zimbabwean national, Christine Wiro, laid charges against him, Eyewitness News reports.

According to The Citizen, Manana allegedly attempted to push Wiro down the stairs of his double-storey home in Fourways, Johannesburg, and faces allegations of crimen injuria, assault and intimidation. "He was shouting at me saying I can't open his gate for anyone without checking with him first. I apologised but he kept shouting at me telling me that he had connections and can deport me back to Zimbabwe," Wiro said.

Manana paid a fine of R100,000 after he was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he admitted to assaulting two women at a Cubana nightclub in Fourways, Johannesburg last year.