Liberian Legislative Delegation Begins Engagement At British Parliament

A seven-member delegation from the House of Representatives will begin a week-long engagement with the British Parliament's key education and policy institutions beginning today, Monday, May 7, according to a release from the Liberian Embassy in the United Kingdom.

The delegation will hold discussions with their counterparts at the British Parliament in Westminster.

According to the British Group Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU), the occasion represents the first Liberian legislative delegation to the United Kingdom for more than four decades.

The BGIPU Deputy Director Dominique Rees, who spoke at the Embassy of Liberia near London asserted that the policy exchanges will highlight Liberia's deepening democratic gains while leveraging the role of Parliament in shaping UK's policies and fostering democracy globally.

Madam Rees said the delegation will hold high-level discussions with specialized committees of the House of Commons, including the Select Committee on Education, International Development, along with a designated roundtable with members of the All- Party Parliamentary Committee on Africa.

The delegation will also be hosted by leading International Affairs think-tank Chatham House, with a focus on "The Future of Liberia's Democracy and Development: The Role of the National Assembly." The team will be immersed in a constituency encounter and a tour at world-renowned Oxford University. The events will be preceded by a tour and an overview of the Westminster Parliamentary system.

In response, the Charge d' affairs at the Embassy of Liberia near London Mrs. Famattta Morris-Manu said the visit of the delegation from Liberia further affirms greater collaboration between Monrovia and London. She hailed the coordination with the BGIPU and other British Government agencies leading the strategic bilateral exchange.

She noted that the focus and structure of the Westminster Interaction are appropriately aligned with Liberia's development priorities, stressing sustained emphasis on strengthening Liberia's democratic gains.

Madam Manu said another key highlight of the visit is Monday's town hall meeting with the Liberian UK-Diaspora at Fitzroy House. The town hall meeting, the top Liberian diplomat indicated, will give the legislators a direct feed of Liberians and their perspective on the country's development and progress.

Members of the delegation include Nimba County Representative and Co-Chair of the Committee on Public Works Johnson Gwaikolo. Montserrado County Representative and Chair of the Committee on Executive Muna E. Pelham Youngblood, Montserrado County Representative and Chair of the Modernization Committee Rustonlyn Dennis.

Others include River Cess County Representative and Chair of the Committee on Internal Affairs Byron Zahnwea; Lofa County Representative and Chair of the Committee on Gender Equity and Child Development Julie F. Wiah; and Maryland County Representative who is also Co-Chair of The Committee on Education.

The delegation also includes the chief clerk of the House of Representative Madam Mildred Sayon.