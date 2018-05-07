Tanzania: National Form Six Examinations Begin Today

NATIONAL Form Six Examinations which culminate to awarding of Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) to successful candidates are set to start today countrywide, where a total of 87,643 entrants are slated to sit for the exams.

The Executive Director of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), Dr Charles Msonde, noted on the other hand that there will be 7,422 candidates sitting for certificate and diploma examinations in teaching courses.

The assessment of the candidates for Form Six and teaching courses will be conducted between today and May 25, this year, according to Dr Msonde, noting that preparations for the exams including distribution of required materials have been completed. Last year, 75,116 candidates sat for the ACSEE examinations at schools and private centres approved by the examination body.

This year, a total of 674 private and public schools in addition to 231 private centres have been admitted to conduct the examinations in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Dr Msonde instructed regional and district examination committees as well as invigilators to ensure there is conducive and safe environment for the exercise to be conducted smoothly at all centres. "The committees ought to ensure there is adequate security to curb any chance of cheating and any other form of malpractice," he instructed.

The chief examiner went ahead and warned owners of private examination centres to avoid meddling in the exercise, stressing that the examination council will not hesitate to revoke licences of centres which will be found to have violated guidelines set by NECTA.

According to Dr Msonde, out of the 87,643 candidates who have been registered for the exams, 77,222 are from public and private secondary schools while the remaining 10,421 students are from private examination centres.

Male candidates from centres at schools account for 58.4 per cent at 45,105 while female represent 41.6 per cent with 32,117 candidates.

"There are 12 blind candidates as well as 56 others with poor vision who will be provided with examination sheets catering for their needs," the NECTA boss explained. In the category of private candidates which has 10,421 registered entrants, there are 7,136 males (68.5 per cent) as well as 3,285 female candidates, representing 31.5 per cent of all candidates in the group.

For the candidates in the teaching course for certificate and diploma who are numbered at 7,422 there are 4,931 males and 2,491 females where 5,232 will sit for certificate examinations and the remaining 2,188 will be sitting for diploma examinations .

The Form Six examinations are crucial for assessing proficiency of the students during their two years in advanced secondary education as they prepare to join institutions of higher learning to be moulded to become professionals in different fields.

On the other hand, Dr Msonde pointed to the fact that the examinations for the teaching courses are significant for assessing competency of the candidates who are slated to become teachers in primary and secondary schools upon successful performance in the exams.