SIMBA SC forward Emmanuel Okwi vies for the ball with Ndanda FC defenders during the Mainland Premier League match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Simba won 1-0.

UNLESS miracles happen, Simba are 99 per cent sure of this year's League title following a 1-0 win over Ndanda at the National Stadium yesterday. With three matches to end their campaign, Simba are undisputable champions as they just need two points more to reach 67 points that none of their closest pursuers can reach.

Simba traditional rivals Young Africans look a distant threat to the unbeaten Msimbazi Street Boys. Yanga who have played 24 matches can knock at 66 points do they win their remaining six matches. Azam's 1-2 loss to Stand United at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga was a big boost to Simba as Azam now reach 58 points if they win all three remaining matches.

While Simba benefited much from the win, it was opposite to Ndanda who are now placed at the danger zone with only 23 points in hand. Ndanda are second from bottom and three points above the bottom-placed Njombe Mji with 22 points. As anticipated, Simba started the game brightly with the partnership of John Bocco-Emmanuel Okwi looking lethal to Ndanda right from the start.

But Simba's strikers wasted all early chances as they were out of target. However, the Reds who played a total of four shots on target in the first half, opened the score-sheet in the 42nd minute courtesy of the Ugandan hitman, Emmanuel Okwi whose ground shot outside the box went straight in the yawning net despite taking a slight deflection from Ndanda goal keeper Diel Makonga.

It was Okwi's 20th goal of the season and placed him far ahead of the rest in the race for the golden boot. With three matches, Okwi is likely to shatter Amis Tambwe's 21-goal record. The goal gave already on fire Simba momentum to net the second goal before the half time, but Ndanda defence denied them.

At resumption, Pierre Lechantre charge came in strongly making full use of every scoring opportunities to increase the tally, but their lethal hitmen; Bocco and Okwi squandered most of goal scoring chances. In a tactical move, Lechantre made his first change on the day in the 62nd minute when he called to bench Nicholas Gyan for Rashid Juma while Ndanda adjusted their starting eleven in 73rd minute with Nassoro Kapama paving a way for Omary Mponda who had a good game mainly in the first half. Mponda gave Simba's defence a couple of troubles.

With just three minutes to go, Emmanuel Okwi was substituted; his place taken by Laudit Mavugo. Simba will be officially declared champions for this season if they defeat Singida United in their next weekend's encounter at Namfua Stadium in Singida.

After Singida's match, Simba will host Kagera Sugar at the National Stadium in the city before they finish their season's campaign away against Majimaji in Ruvuma.

On Saturday, three games were played in three different venues whereby Singida United recorded a remarkable 4-0 triumph over Njombe Mji at Namfua Stadium in Singida while Tanzania Prisons got the better of Lipuli after a 1-0 win at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

At Mabatini ground, hosts Ruvu Shooting were held to a 1-1 draw by Mwadui.

The fight for a place in the top flight league next season is still hot as the three bottom placed teams namely Ndanda, Njombe Mji and Majimaji are finding it hard to come up with winning formula to make them move out of the danger zone.