Tanzania: Embassy Exposes Treachery in Athletics Tanzania Office

ATHLETICS Tanzania (AT) has entered into a scam after some of its officials were accused of providing forged association's letter to athletes seeking visa for the trip outside the country.

Reports unveiled that some of the AT officials were involved in providing a letter without following the required procedures to endorse visa applications of some athletes to the Polish and Danish embassies in the country so they can go and race in the two countries.

AT Secretary General, Wilhelm Gidabuday has confirmed the involvement of some of the association's officials and insisted that the letter was not valid and requested the Polish and Denmark embassies to nullify the visa applications submitted by sports promoter, Ally Rashid for four runners and a coach.

Gidabuday also denied letter said to be from AT that requested the two embassies to give promoter Rashid visa claiming that the letter was forged and was illegal and as AT Secretary General he is not aware of it. Explaining the issue to the 'Daily News' yesterday Gidabuday said he discovered the issue after receiving a call from the Norwegian embassy in the country, which has been involved in issuing visa for Denmark as they wanted to confirm if the letter was from AT which he denied and request for immediate cancelation of the visas.

He further unveiled that after the emerging of the matter AT Executive Committee will meet as soon as possible to discuss the issue and to punish the officials who have involved in the saga who he denied to reveal their names .

But according to the documents sent to our reporter the visa application letter dated April 16, 2018 availed to the Polish embassy was signed by Rachel Swai on behalf of AT Secretary General, Gidabuday and as well it also unveils the names of the four runners and coach and the contingent leaders as Neema Salim Kisuda, Athuman Mohamed Abubakar, Vita Athuman Mshana and Feisal Chande Mzaramo.

And their coach Chrisant Clement Ignas and leader Ally Nassoro Salum. The 'Daily News' made effort to reach promoter Ally Rashid who is the Director of Macwills Sports Promotion to get his side of the story via phone and he refuted the allegation of forging AT's visa applications recommendation letter as according to him he followed all the required procedures to get the letter which was signed by another official of the association on behalf of the Secretary General in his absence.

He further said the act of AT demanding the Norwegian and Polish embassies to dissolve visa applications by claiming the letter from the association was forged, has tarnished the good image of his company which is operating legally.

Rashid added that AT is an institution, so even if Gidabuday is not in the office does not mean the daily office work should stop and that is why the letter he requested for visa application recommendation was signed by another official on his absence. The promoter lamented that he incurs loss due to the matter as he had already purchased air tickets for the athletes and the two officials which cost him around eight million shillings as well the Arusha camp cost for the athletes pitched in Arusha in preparation for the race in Poland and Denmark respectively.