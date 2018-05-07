Namibia: Geingob Wishes Namibian At Nasa Well

7 May 2018

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has wished the Namibian director of the Solar System Exploration at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Japie van Zyl and the Nasa team success with the InSight Mission.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) launched its robotic InSight Mars lander from Vandenberg air force base in California, United States on Saturday. The lander, which was designed to study the interior and sub-surface of Mars, is expected to touch down on 26 November 2018, where it will deploy a seismometer and burrow a heat probe.

The mission will enhance scientific knowledge of space, including how earth and the moon are formed.

According to a statement released to the media by the Presidency on Saturday, Geingob emphasised that the presence of Van Zyl at Nasa should not be seen as a brain drain, but positively as a brain gain for Namibia.

"Dr Van Zyl's continued involvement through talks with schools in Namibia about the launch attests to his passion for the country of his birth," said Geingob.

In his response, Van Zyl informed Geingob that the Mars InSight launch was more than a mission to Mars.

"It will be the first thorough check-up since the planet formed 4,5 billion years ago," the statement quoted Van Zyl as saying.

He further told Geingob that Namibia is in capable hands, and wished the President continued success in leading Namibia.

Van Zyl, who was born at Outjo, received an honours bachelor's degree cum laude in electronics engineering from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa.

He received both his master's and his doctorate in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in the United States.

- Nampa

