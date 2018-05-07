7 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Libya: IOM Seeks Jobs, Rehabilitation for 7,746 Returnees From Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wole Oyebade

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has urged the federal and state governments to intensify their job creation programmes to accommodate no fewer than 7,746 Nigerians that have lately been repatriated from Libya.

The United Nations' body, it was learnt, is worried that job opportunities and rehabilitation exercises for returnees are far in-between, encouraging some of the voluntary returnees to re-embark on the search for greener pastures via illegal routes.

This is as another batch of 165 Nigerians erstwhile stranded in Libya landed at the cargo section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos at the weekend, aboard an Al Buraq charted aircraft, with registration number 5A-DMG.

The returnees include 68 female adults, six female children and a female infant. Others are 89 male adults and a male infant. The effort was another of the initiatives of the partnership between IOM and the European Union.

IOM Head of Mission in Nigeria, Enira Krdzalic, said the IOM, with assistance from EU, have till date repatriated 7,746 Nigerians back home from various prisons and detention camps in war-torn Libya.

The Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Yakubu Suleiman, confirmed that about 50 per cent of the total returnees are from Edo State, while Delta State comes second, with 15 per cent. Most of the remaining 34 states of the federation make up the remaining 35 per cent.

The Guardian learnt that contrary to promises federal and state governments' officials made to some of the returnees on arrival, inability to fully reintegrate with their communities and get jobs are forcing a lot to reconsider their stay.

A senior official of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), told The Guardian that "poverty is the main reason all these returnees left in the first place and nothing has changed in that regard, if not worse.

Libya

17 Nigerian Migrants Sue Italy for Returning Them to Libya

Seventeen Nigerian migrants who survived a deadly sea crossing last year have filed a lawsuit against Italy for… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.