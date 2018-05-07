Nigeria: NNPC Cautions Against Fake Recruitment Adverts

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the recruitment advertisement linked to the corporation currently trending on social media is fake.

It stressed that the advertisement, published in its corporate colour and logo, which invited candidates with background in sciences, engineering, business/finance, social sciences, arts/humanities, as well as medical and health sciences, did not emanate from the corporation.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday, the NNPC's spokesman, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said the advertisement was phantom and called on members of the public to be wary of what it described as a scam.

It, therefore, advised members of the public to disregard any announcement of recruitment or invitation for interview in the social media, saying the corporation was not recruiting presently.

The corporation reminded job seekers to note the antics of scammers who deploy such communication strategies as text messages, vacancy announcements on social media platforms, as well as forged letters inviting job seekers for non-existing job interviews with a view to extorting money from them.

It cautioned that any applicant, who falls for such invitations, would have himself or herself to blame and encouraged those who had already fallen victims to volunteer information to the law enforcement agencies.

The corporation stated that it would, as usual, advertise vacancies in the corporation through the national dailies.