Kenya: 16 Survive Gas Explosion in Nyeri

Sixteen people are hospitalised at Nyeri Referral hospital following a gas explosion.

County Health Executive Racheal Kamau said two are in critical condition, 10 are recuperating from burns while the health of four others is improving.

The incident happened on Sunday inside a hotel at Mudavadi market.

Ms Kamau there are no fatalities, and the cause of the fire is not known.

"While everyone was scampering for safety, we started rescuing the people who were trapped inside the hotel," Mr Ngai Ndung'u, a resident, said.