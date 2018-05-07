Nigeria: LCCI Names Rack Centre Winner of Local Content in ICT

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced Rack Centre, Africa's Premium Tier III certified Data Centre as the winner of its local content in Information and communication Technology (ICT).

The recognition announcement was made at this year's commerce and industry awards held recently in Lagos.

Director General of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, while explaining the rationale for the awards, which is in its fifth edition, said: "The objective is to recognise, celebrate and promote private and public institutions that have exhibited the core values of best business practises, business sustainability and have positively impacted the society."

The Chamber said the award to Rack Centre and other winners was "an outcome of painstaking selection process from numerous entries received for the award category and backed by feedback from industry's market intelligence."

Director, Advocacy and Enterprise Development, LCCI, Dr. Vincent Nwani, said: "Rack Centre has made sustained and dedicated commitment to the Nigerian's economy by its huge investment in data centre and network connectivity thereby saving the Nigerian's economy millions of foreign exchange on an annual basis, and providing the much needed employment for the youth while also enhancing data security and reliability for corporations across the African continent.

"We are very proud of Rack Centre and LCCI in its 2018 Commerce and Industry Awards; we recorgnise and celebrate the company for its value addition to the Nigerian Economy."

The LCCI, which has grown from a membership strength of 14 in 1888, to 1, 500 as at today, prides itself as a credible platforms for such awards, which cuts across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy and was to showcase those organisations that "have made remarkable contribution to the development of commerce and industry and the economy at large' 'adding that corporate governance' 'was also a major consideration in the evaluation of nominees for the award."

Managing Director of Rack Centre, Mr. Ayotunde Coker said: "We are delighted and honoured to win this award from the LCCI, a great business institution in Nigeria. Rack Centre is developing world class technology so that businesses do not have to host their data abroad, or spend scarce resources building data centres locally and our Cloud-on-Ground offering brings a comprehensive range of cloud services to our doorstep, providing access to a comprehensive range of computing and network interconnect services locally."

Rack Centre is the state-of-the-art, Tier III Constructed Facility Certified data centre offering carrier neutral colocation services. It has connection to over 27 of the major carriers and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country and direct connection to all undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa.