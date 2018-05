Tunisia: Municipal Elections 2018 - Turnout By Governorate

Tunis/Tunisia — The general turnout in the municipal elections has reached 33.7%, President of the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE), Mohamed Tlili Mnasri announced Sunday evening.

The lowest turnout rate was recorded in the Tunis I constituency (26%), while the highest was registered in the Monastir constituency (47%), according to the president of the election commission.

The turnout by electoral district after the closing of polling stations is as follows:

Tunis I (2 municipalities): 26% (93,661 voters)

Tunis II (6 municipalities): 33% (56,245 voters)

Ben Arous (13 municipalities): 33% (100,568 voters)

Ariana (7 municipalities): 33% (83,996 voters)

Manouba (10 municipalities): 29% (51,584 voters)

Jendouba (14 municipalities): 28% (51,663 voters)

Kef (15 municipalities): 35% (44,092 voters)

Siliana (12 municipalities): 37% (40,031 voters)

Bizerte (17 municipalities): 29% (75,159 voters)

Beja (12 municipalities): 31% (44,924 voters)

Nabeul I (16 municipalities): 31% (67,400 voters)

Nabeul II (12 municipalities): 36% (64,639 voters)

Zaghouan (8 municipalities): 43% (38,781 voters)

Kairouan (19 municipalities): 33% (80,332 voters)

Kasserine (19 municipalities): 33% (73,402 voters)

Sidi Bouzid (17 municipalities): 35% (82,787 voters)

Gafsa (13 municipalities): 36% (64,321 voters)

Tozeur (6 municipalities): 31% (21,000 voters)

Kebili (9 municipalities): 37% (34,245 voters)

Sousse (18 municipalities): 36% (109,283 voters)

Mahdia (18 municipalities): 41% (74,494 voters)

Monastir (31 municipalities): 46% (123,579 voters)

Sfax I (13 municipalities): 37% (68,478 voters)

Sfax II (10 municipalities): 32% (93,881 voters)

Gabes (16 municipalities): 34% (64,176 voters)

Medenine (10 municipalities): 35% (74,892 voters)

Tataouine (7 municipalities): 28% (18,541 voters)