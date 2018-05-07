7 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Asas Dairies Plans to Introduce Long-Life Milk

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — Asas Dairies Limited is planning to introduce long lasting milk in a move to sustain its market and help consumers use the products in small quantities.

The milk can last for six months without going sour, according to Asas business development manager, Mr Hassan Swedi.

Currently, its milk can only last for a week while yoghurt stays for 45 days. He was speaking with The Citizen at the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) business network meeting with the theme "mobilizing private sector to make greater contribution towards nutrition goals."

"We have been forced to venture into long life milk and other products because the biggest challenge here is that people do not have the culture of drinking milk," he said.

He noted that currently they were finalising construction of a warehouse for storage of the long life milk products.

Mr Swedi noted that the current company's production capacity is 50,000 litres per day.

Apart from that, Mr Swedi said that the private dairy processing firm is currently looking for partners to introduce milk a programme in schools to increase consumption.

"Charity begins at home, we will start with Iringa and later move on to other regions."

Tanzania

Shortage of Cooking Oil Looms Large

Consumers are facing trying times following increases in the retail prices of edible oil, which is becoming scarcer with… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.