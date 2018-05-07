7 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Two Marketers Detained for Selling Fake Products

By Odita Sunday

A team of policemen from the Federal Investigation and Intelligence Bureau, Alagbon, has arrested two shop owners for distributing and selling fake Top Bond products in Idumota market, Lagos.

The arrest was sequel to a report by a distributor of the product to Top Bond manufacturers who took the matter to the law enforcement agents. According to a statement by the Commissioner of Police in charge of FIIB at Alagbon, the suspects have been detained pending further investigation of the matter.

Top Bond is manufactured in Nigeria by Purechem Manufacturing Limited and is West Africa's leading consumer glue's company. If not checked, the activities of counterfeiters may lead to massive job loss.

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) had embarked on a nationwide mop-up of fake and sub-standard products describing the move as part of its mission to safeguard the country and increase the capacity utilization of local units. Fake products inhibit the production of indigenous products and slows down employment, directly affecting the economy of the country.

