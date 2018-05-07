7 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Implementation of Charted Out Programs

Adi-Kein — The Chairman of the of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin conducted seminar on 1 May for youth in the sub-zones of Adi-Keih and Senafe focusing on the role and contribution of youth in national development drives.

Indicating the strong participation of the youth in struggle for independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty, Mr. Saleh called on the youth to bequeath the noble contribution of their elders and strengthen participation in the nation building process.

Mr. Saleh also called on the youth to take advantage of the educational and vocational training opportunities provided and upgrade their capacity.

Likewise three months trainings on video, bee farming, beauty saloon and first aid was provided to 380 youth in the Senafe sub-zone. Sports and general knowledge competitions was also held among the youth in the sub-zone.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Idris Ali Shiker called for organizing similar programs aimed at enabling the youth in the sub-zone identify their talents and share experiences among each other.

