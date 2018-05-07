Eritrea: Training On Strengthening Leadership Capacity

7 May 2018

Barentu — Training on strengthening leadership capacity has been organized by the administration staff of the Western Command of the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the Ministry of Education branch in the Gash Barka region.

The two weeks training was provided to 87 members of the administration staff members of the Western Command as well as members of the administration staff of Divisions under the Command.

At the ceremony held on 2 May, it was indicated that the training included concept and pillars of administration, problems solving, material and archives management, reporting, performance appraisal as well as meetings management and developing positive thinking.

Speaking at the event, Lt. Col. Kibrom Abraha, head of the administration staff of the Western Command, said that the training was in continuation of the effort being exerted to develop the capacity of members and commended the contribution of the Ministry of Education branch in the region.

Mr. Mohamed-Ali, head of the Ministry of Education branch, on his part said that education and training have direct impact in the lives of people and commended the initiative taken by the Western Command to develop the capacity of its members.

