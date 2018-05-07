7 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 'Indemaso' Awards for Outstanding Students

Mendefera — 228 outstanding students in the Southern region that scored high marks in the 2016/2017 eight grade national exam received "Indemaso" award.

Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS), indicated that the objective of the annual award is to create competitive spirit among students.

The head of the Ministry of Education in the region, Mr. Hibtizghi Kidane pointed out that in the Southern region there are 535 educational institutions from pre to high schools providing educational service to about 203 thousand students.

He also said that the objective of the "Indemaso" award is to increase competiveness among students and to reward the teachers and parents for their active participation in the teaching and learning process.

The Governor of the region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos called on the students to take the award as a steppingstone for their future carrier.

According to report, so far 773 students have received the "Indemaso" award since it started four years back.

Likewise, 25 disadvantaged students from the 12 sub-zones in the region have been provided with bicycles.

