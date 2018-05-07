Nigeria: Huriwa Backs Court Order On Trial of Miyetti Allah Leaders

Abuja and Minna — The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has backed the order of the Benue State High Court to prosecute leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Owners Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the killings of farmers and Christians in Benue State.

HURIWA has also warned the Police not to undermine the constitutional authority of the High Court of Benue State by failing deliberately to enforce the lawful orders of the Court that the leaders of MACBAN be brought to the High Court of justice of Benue State to be prosecuted for their role in the attacks and violence unleashed on the Benue people.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf in Abuja yesterday, it stated that the decision of the Makurdi High Court, which ordered the prosecution of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah, Kautal Hore and others over the killings in the state should be enforced.

The group said this should be done urgently unless and except the Presidency is the chief sponsor of the attacks and would, therefore, jeopardise the trial of the leaders.

"Mr. President must demonstrate to Nigerians that he is the President of all Nigerians by allowing the wheel of justice to run smoothly and by not manipulating the Nigeria Police Force to do the bidding of MACBAN.

"The group had always bragged that the President is their Chief Patron and so they can do whatever they like and get away with it in flagrant breach of the country's constitution," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Minna Diocese of the Anglican Communion has expressed concern over the siege on communities, particularly in Benue, Nassarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Enugu, Zamfara and Adamawa states by armed groups leading to loss of innocent lives, wanton destruction of property and creation of more internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps and associated problems in the country.

In a communique issued at the end of the first session of the 10th Synod held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Minna, Niger State and signed by Bishop Daniel A. Yisa at the weekend, it also expressed concern over the increasing unemployment among Nigerian youths and the low purchasing power of workers.

It charged the Federal Government to pursue the settlement of nomadic pastoralists in self-contained permanent ranches with renewed vigour.

This, it noted, should be done without infringing on the farmlands of the native communities and should intensify efforts in routing Boko Haram fighters, as well as the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls, among other security challenges in the country.