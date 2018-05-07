7 May 2018

L'Express (Port Louis)

East Africa: New Maritime Security Agreements Between Indian Ocean Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Onsiong

Four agreements pertaining to enhanced state coordination for maritime security in the western Indian Ocean were signed during a ministerial conference hosted by the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and the government of Mauritius, with the support of the European Union, an observer member of the IOC.

The event was convened to address common threats like piracy and illegal fishing faced by states in the western Indian Ocean region. For instance, $13 billion was lost to maritime piracy in the western Indian Ocean in 2013, and losses as a result of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing amount to $400 million annually according to the IOC.

Two of the agreements fall under the regional Maritime Security (MASE) programme. The first will ensure the exchange and sharing of maritime information through the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre based in Madagascar. State coordinated actions at sea through the Regional Centre for Coordination Operations based in the Seychelles feature in the second deal.

In a statement, Hamada Madi, secretary general of the IOC, reflected on the importance of political will in steering cooperation so that each member state can "fully take advantage of a new growth based on the potential of our oceans". Attorney General Maneesh Gobin, who replaced Minister of Foreign Affairs Vishnu Lutchmeenaraidoo as the official representative of Mauritius, said that "the new frontier of our development, of that of the islands of the region and of the big region of eastern and southern Africa, is this ocean which we share". Gobin equated ensuring the future of "our countries" with "the securitisation of our maritime spaces".

One hundred and eighty representatives, including defence, interior, and foreign affairs ministers from 25 countries and high-ranking officials of multilateral institutions from 17 regional and international organisations having interests or missions deployed in the region, attended the event.

East Africa

Nairobi Hotel Charging U.S.$10,000 to Watch Royal Wedding

A Nairobi hotel is charging couples a staggering Sh1 million to watch Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle get married next… Read more »

Read the original article on L'Express.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 L'Express. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.