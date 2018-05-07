Nigeria: FAAN Adopts Digital Payment System At All Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said it would commence cashless transactions across airports in the country in order to foster ease of payment, create payment options and improve the speed and convenience of payment

The General Manager Corporate Communications, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, in an interview in Lagos, said all necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth take off of the exercise bid to commence across the airports soon.

According to Yakubu, the cashless transactions would reduce the cumbersome cash movement as transactions would be made in different ways such as POS, money transfers, adding that Remita agents have also been positioned strategically at various points across the airports.

She explained that the initiative was designed under the Presidential Enabling Environment Business Council (PEBEC) to ensure convenience and curb corruption, noting that car parks, cargo section, chartered /unscheduled flights among others would be affected by the introduction.

"It will help FAAN to eliminate leakages and further increase revenue base of the organisation. No government official will handle cash during transactions when the exercise takes off. We are soliciting the cooperation of all airport users, concessionaires and the general public to ensure a hitch free exercise," Yakubu said.

She further added that the decision to adopt digital payment was as a result of the success of the Executive Order of the Federal Government in a bid to create enabling business environment in the country, especially within the airports as entry points into the country.

The new payment system, she stressed, was to ensure that those doing business at the airports were not harassed but are provided with accurate information on what and where to pay at every point in time.

Yakubu said visa on arrival which has commenced at the international airports was part of the Ease of Doing Business, remarking that the digital payment was another feat to be achieved.

She observed that at the end, it would be a win - win situation for both FAAN and customers adding that the agency has been repositioned to provide improved services for customers.

The agency is sensitising the public about the new payment system through jingles in the broadcast and other media.