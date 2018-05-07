7 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: FAAN Adopts Digital Payment System At All Airports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said it would commence cashless transactions across airports in the country in order to foster ease of payment, create payment options and improve the speed and convenience of payment

The General Manager Corporate Communications, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, in an interview in Lagos, said all necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth take off of the exercise bid to commence across the airports soon.

According to Yakubu, the cashless transactions would reduce the cumbersome cash movement as transactions would be made in different ways such as POS, money transfers, adding that Remita agents have also been positioned strategically at various points across the airports.

She explained that the initiative was designed under the Presidential Enabling Environment Business Council (PEBEC) to ensure convenience and curb corruption, noting that car parks, cargo section, chartered /unscheduled flights among others would be affected by the introduction.

"It will help FAAN to eliminate leakages and further increase revenue base of the organisation. No government official will handle cash during transactions when the exercise takes off. We are soliciting the cooperation of all airport users, concessionaires and the general public to ensure a hitch free exercise," Yakubu said.

She further added that the decision to adopt digital payment was as a result of the success of the Executive Order of the Federal Government in a bid to create enabling business environment in the country, especially within the airports as entry points into the country.

The new payment system, she stressed, was to ensure that those doing business at the airports were not harassed but are provided with accurate information on what and where to pay at every point in time.

Yakubu said visa on arrival which has commenced at the international airports was part of the Ease of Doing Business, remarking that the digital payment was another feat to be achieved.

She observed that at the end, it would be a win - win situation for both FAAN and customers adding that the agency has been repositioned to provide improved services for customers.

The agency is sensitising the public about the new payment system through jingles in the broadcast and other media.

Nigeria

Oil Price Rises

Brent sweet crude climbed to fresh highs on Monday, buoyed as a deepening economic crisis in Venezuela threatened the… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.