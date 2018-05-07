5 May 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Economic Ties B/N Ethiopia, Morocco Flourishing

Tagged:

Related Topics

The economic tie between Ethiopia and Morocco has been showing significant progress from time to time, an Ethiopian official said.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Morocco Yeshi Tamerat told ENA that the economic relationship between the two countries has been flourishing.

She mentioned the increasing Moroccan investment in Ethiopia since the past two years including investments by Anwar Invest Group and Holmarcom Group, the country's top investors.

According to her, the agreement signed between the two countries has helped to improve the tie in the economic sector.

Ethiopia mostly imports fertilizer from Morocco, while the latter has huge market for coffee and oil seeds, which constitute the major export items of Ethiopia.

According to her, preparation to export these items to Morocco including facilitating transport and other facilities is being undertaken.

Noting that North African countries including Morocco and Tunisia have best practice in the development of industrial parks, the Ambassador said Ethiopia could get a good lesson from their experience.

Ethiopia and Morocco have strong cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Ethiopia

Full State Honours for Newly Installed Ethiopian PM on Visit to Kenya

The new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was on Monday morning formally received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.