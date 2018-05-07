Mauritius: Attorney General's Office Organises Exhibition On the Evolution of the Constitution of Mauritius

press release

An exhibition showcasing the historical evolution of the Constitution of Mauritius opened on Friday 05 May 2018 at the Aapravasi Ghat in Port Louis. The launching was performed by the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Maneesh Gobin, in the presence of several eminent personalities.

This initiative of the Office of the Attorney-General lies in the context of the 50th anniversary of the independence of the country. The exhibition will be open to the public free of charge from 07 May to 01 June 2018.

In his address, the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, highlighted that the Constitution is a blueprint of how people can live in peace while maintaining justice and liberty. He underlined that each and every citizen should take pride in acknowledging the achievements that Mauritius has accomplished over the past 50 years. Mauritius has known a rich constitutional history of some 295 years from pre-independence period to post-independence, he underpinned.

He recalled that the French were the first to come up with a viable legal framework with the proclamation of an édit du roi in 1723 in Mauritius, known at that time, as Ile de France. A number of Constitutions was established under the British Rule eventually culminating in our present Constitution which came into force on 12 March 1968, he stated. Since then Mauritius has thrived and flourished into a diversified and successful economy due to the fundamental principles and stability ensured by the Constitution, he added.

Speaking about the exhibition, the Acting President underscored that it is emblematic of the hard work and sacrifices of all the people who have hugely contributed to the socio-economic development of the country. It also provides the unique opportunity for the citizens to celebrate their Mauritianism and revive their memories, he concluded.

For his part, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Maneesh Gobin, highlighted that the Constitution is the bedrock for discipline, peace and stability whereby the fundamental rights and freedom of any individual are guaranteed. He emphasised that it is an opportune time for everyone to reflect back and assess whether the Constitution of Mauritius has been able to meet the aspirations of the Nation. He reiterated that the mindfulness of the heritage is important for the country to fortify its strength and pave the way for future development.

He underlined that the exhibition, through pictorial displays, will help imbibe the essence of a valuable Mauritian Identity in the citizens as well as provide an insight of the Constitutional journey of the country.