Mauritius: Prime Minister Urges Police Officers to Perform Their Duty With Integrity

press release

Trainee police constables, representing the future of the Mauritius Police Force, should always be driven by core principles such as professionalism, loyalty, hard work and integrity towards the population without any involvement in illegal and corrupt practices.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement at the Passing out Parade of 210 trainee police constables, held on Saturday 05 May 2018 at the Line Barracks in Port Louis. The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Mrs. Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, several Ministers as well as the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mario Nobin, and other eminent personalities were present on the occasion.

In his address to the new recruits, Prime Minister Jugnauth emphasised that as law enforcement agents, they need to be versatile so as to ensure the security and safety of citizens as well as visitors in all kinds of emergencies. He exhorted them to perform their duty without fear, ill-will and impartiality while adding that they should live up to the legitimate expectations of the population and keep the Police department's standards high.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that in the face of unprecedented modernisation, new policing strategies are required in order to bring a paradigm shift in the system of criminal justice of Mauritius. On this score, he elaborated on the Police and Criminal Evidence Bill which will provide for codes of conduct that will regulate the conduct of police and other investigators as well as address a number of issues relating to criminal enquiries, including victims' rights.

Speaking of Government's commitment to providing security, law and order to citizens, Prime Minister Jugnauth underpinned that Budget 2017-2018 allotted Rs 8.4 billion to the Police department. The sum makes provision for a series of measures which are namely, recruitment of police officers; procurement of equipment and vehicles; technological support to combat all forms of crimes and delinquency; setting up of a police training academy at Côte d'or; and installation of Intelligence and Traffic Surveillance cameras, amongst others.

As regards the drug scourge, he underscored that the younger generation is an easy prey for drug dealers and traffickers which in turn is causing harm not only to the family but to the community as a whole. To this end, he pointed out that with the ever-growing world-scale threats such as transnational organised crimes, money laundering, drug trafficking and terrorism, there is a need to proactively address these challenges. The Prime Minister called on the police officers to continue in their stride to tackle pertinent issues such as road safety, drug scourge and domestic violence to promote a safer environment.

Recruits Training

The 210 Trainee Police constables, 187 male Officers and 23 female Officers, who participated in the Passing out Parade, have completed a 30-week foundation course at the Beau Bassin Police Training School; Vacoas Police Training School and the Special Supporting Unit Training School. The foundation course comprised both theoretical and practical sessions.

They were also engaged in various social activities and community programmes to bolster their will power and compassion to support the vulnerable groups of society.