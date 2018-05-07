Mauritius: Parenthood Observatory for Mauritius to Be Launched

press release

The launch of an Observatory for Parenthood for the Republic of Mauritius on 15 May 2018, a first in the Indian Ocean region, will be the leading feature of the calendar of activities planned at national level to mark the International Day of Families this year. The Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs. Roubina Jadoo-Jaunbocus, met the press on Friday 4 May 2018 at Newton Tower, in Port Louis, to elaborate on the scheduled events.

The International Day of Families is a major event that should not be missed as it helps in raising awareness among the population on the important role that the family unit plays within the society, said the Minister. Ensuring the welfare of families is essential and remains a priority for Government because if families suffer the development process too will be negatively affected, hence the need to consolidate the family unit, she added.

Speaking about the Observatory for Parenthood, Mrs. Jadoo-Jaunbocus pointed out that it is a platform which will enable different stakeholders to exchange ideas and create networks to promote best practices related to parenthood. The Caisse d'Allocation Familiale, of Reunion Island, has assisted the Ministry in the setting up of the Observatory which will be launched at the National Women Entrepreneur Development Centre in Phoenix.

The Minister outlined that the individualisation of leisure activities is becoming more recurrent particularly with the advent of new technologies and this has an impact on the time members of the same family spend together. Therefore to address this issue, a series of activities has been thought out to bring together and encourage the active participation of Mauritian families to reinforce ties..

Activities at national level

A consultative workshop on the Religious and Socio-Cultural Organisations (RESO)-Impact Programme set for 10 May 2018 at the Gold Crest Hotel in Quatre Bornes. It will enlist the contribution of representatives of religious and socio-cultural groups to help in addressing problems such as alcoholism, lack of communication, extramarital affairs which are seriously affecting Mauritian families;

A Family Evening in Port Louis on 12 May 2018 as from 18 hours to 23 hours at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam (ex-Desforges) Street. It will comprise an exhibition of a blend of traditional international cuisine and entertainment; and

A Colloquium on 'La Parentalité-50 ans à venir' on 16 and 17 May 2018 at the Domaine les Pailles. Focus will be on: Evolution of the family since Independence; Legal aspect of parenthood; and, Parenthood - the challenges facing the youth in the coming 50 years.

About the International Day

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly decided, in a resolution (A/RES/47/237), that 15 May of every year should be observed as The International Day of Families. This day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

It has inspired a series of awareness-raising events, including national family days. In many countries, this day is an opportunity to highlight different areas of interest and importance to families.

The 2018 theme is Families and inclusive societies. It will explore the role of families and family policies in advancing Sustainable Development Goal 16 in terms of promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development.