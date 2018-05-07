7 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: IPMAN Seeks Lawmakers' Support for NNPC to End Fuel Scarcity

By Shakirah Adunola

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged lawmakers to supports Federal Government's intervention measures to end fuel scarcity in the country.

The association made the call at the weekend at its Suleja depot.

The members had converged to review the assistance offered them by the Petroleum Pipeline Marketing Company (PPMC).

They commended the PPMC Managing Director, Mr. Umar Ajiya, for the laudable interventions aiming at easing the availability of fuel in the country.

According to the IPMAN Chairman in the unit, Salihu Abdullahi Butu, the recent intervention of PPMC has made the transportation of products easier for its members.

He said the move has simplified the operation of the bridging trucks that convey goods to different filling stations across the zone.

Butu disclosed that the leadership of IPMAN in Suleja had decided to sell diesel to bridging trucks at a reduced price of N190, instead of the initial price of N235 per litter.

He pledged the commitment of the Suleja unit to the review of the pump price of petroleum products.

He added that a reduction in the cost of transportation is a major factor that in determining the selling price of products.

The Secretary, Isiaka Bello, also commended the management of PPMC for the intervention.

He urged the agency not to desist from helping the marketers to survive in the business.

Isiaka said the continuous supports for IPMAN is an indirect support for a common man on the street that is affected by the price of petroleum products.

One of the marketers, whose truck received the intervention product, said the change had already commenced with him, as the pump price of his petroleum products would be reduced instantly.

Read the original article on Guardian.

