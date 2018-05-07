Nigeria: Birnin Gwari Killings - Police Deploy Three Additional Mobile Units

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday announced the deployment of three additional police mobile units to reinforce security in Birnin Gwari where 45 people were killed on Saturday in Gwaska village.

The Command's spokesman, Mukhtar Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that no arrest has been made, but that efforts were on to track down the killers.

He said that the police officers were detailed to comb the area for the killers and other criminals.

NAN reports that the 45, mostly children were killed when armed bandits believed to be from Zamfara, encircled the village of about 3, 000 inhabitants and set it ablaze.

The Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar had earlier told NAN that 45 bodies were retrieved on Sunday for burial, while more than 200 police personnel were deployed to maintain security.

The Kaduna State Government had also, in a statement, said an Army battalion would be permanently deployed in the area to check the killings.

The statement added that the government has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to immediately provide relief materials to the effected community.

(NAN)