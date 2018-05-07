Nigeria: Buhari Inaugurates Two Copters to Win Insurgency War

Kaduna, Jalingo and Lagos — Resident Muhammadu Buhari has retooled the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) with two new Mi35 combat helicopters to boost the anti-terrorism fight in the North East.

The Guardian learnt that the aircraft, capable of night battles, were procured from Russia and delivered on April 30 this year.

At the commissioning to mark NAF's 54th anniversary in Kaduna at the weekend, Buhari reiterated his administration's commitment to take Nigeria to the next level.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Mansur Dan-Ali, the President noted that the force had undergone several developmental stages, adding that government had over the year's acquired weapons in order to perform its roles effectively.

He said: "The acquisition of the new weapons has arisen the need to train personnel to man and maintain the aircraft, and the Nigerian Air Force has in the last two years recruited over 5000 to adequately boost its human capacity, while creating jobs for unemployed youths."

Commending the leadership of the force and other security agencies for their efforts towards defeating the Boko Haram sect and other threats to the nation's corporate existence, the President stated that his administration remained resolute to the overall development of the country.

The Chief of Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, noted that the equipment would significantly boost the effectiveness and strengthen capability of the force, especially in the counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

He said the gap between force projection and protection had been substantially bridged with the training of about 1000 special forces.

His words: "The growth of the NAF since the inception of the current administration has been particularly outstanding. Hitherto, 12 grounded aircraft have been reactivated while personnel strength has been increased by 7,500 men and 400 officers.

"Two commands and two new branches have been established as well as new platforms acquired and inducted into the service to meet the evolving security challenges we are faced with."

In a related development, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has assured Nigerians that the military would stabilise security nationwide.

Consequently, he has directed troops on peace mission to fish out the perpetrators of the killings in parts of the federation.

Speaking yesterday at the palace of the Aku-Uka of Wukari in Taraba State, Dr. Shakaru Angyu Mansa-Ibi, the military chief noted: "The Nigeria Army will do everything possible to keep the pace of the country."

Also yesterday, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the advice of his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, by ending the carnage in the land.