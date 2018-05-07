Tunisia: May 6 Vote Held in Good Conditions Despite Irregularities, Says Chahed Observatory

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Chahed Observatory for the Control of Elections, Rochdi Bouaziz said the May 6 municipal polls took place, overall, in good conditions, which reflects "the vitality of the young Tunisian democracy".

The Observatory regrets, however, some irregularities that do not call into question the sincerity of the electoral process.

Speaking to TAP, Bouaziz denounced the delay in the electoral process, particularly in the polling station of Jadelyen in the governorate of Kasserine where a dispute occurred between the representatives of two independent lists.

Bouaziz also reported numerous irregularities noted by election observers who in several regions of the Republic.

These electoral offences, committed by partisan, independent and coalition lists, without distinction, have included the non-respect of the electoral silence as well as attempts to influence the voters and to buy votes, he further indicated.