Tunisia: Municipal Elections 2018 - 'General Voter Turnout 33.7 Percent', Says Mnasri

Tunis/Tunisia — The general voter turnout in the municipal elections has reached 33.7%, President of the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE), Mohamed Tlili Mnasri announced Sunday evening.

"Out of a total of 5,369,862 voters, 1,796,154 went to the polls Sunday," Mohamed Tlili Mnasri said at a press briefing of the ISIE after the closing of polling stations.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Monastir constituency (47%), while the lowest was registered in the Tunis I constituency (26%), according to Mnasri.

Voter turnout in the new municipalities, which numbered 86, has reached 37%, he added.

Polling stations closed at 6:00 pm, with the exception of the "Al-Muthabara" station in the Essayah neighbourhood of the Ben Guerdane delegation (Medenine Governorate) which remained open for an additional hour.