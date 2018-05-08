7 May 2018

Nigeria: Army Rescues 1,000 Women, Children From Boko Haram - Official

The Nigerian Army says it has rescued more than 1,000 persons held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents in some villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday.

Mr Chukwu, a brigadier general, said the rescue operation was conducted by troops of 22 Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole in conjunction with allies of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

He listed the villages to include Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

He added that the hostages were mainly women, children and young men who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters.

He said, "Nigerian Army wishes to remind the public of its resolve to rout out Boko Haram and rescue all hostages.

"The public is also advised to report any suspicious character to the appropriate authority for prompt action."

The director noted that the victims were taken to medical facility for counselling and examination.

(NAN)

