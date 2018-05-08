Nigeria: Buhari Travels to UK for Medical Reasons

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday undertake a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom, his spokesperson said.

A statement from his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Monday said, "In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the president had a meeting with his doctor."

Mr Shehu said the doctor requested "the president to return for a meeting which he agreed to do."

"President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th," he said.

He also said on his return, the president's two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, ward congresses, will now take place on Monday and Tuesday next week.