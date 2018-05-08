8 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Handball League - Police Outsmart APR to Stay Top

By Damas Sikubwabo

Record five-time National Handball League champions Police continued their impressive form on Sunday with a hard-fought win over their closest challengers APR.

Zacharie Tuyishime and Gilbert Mutuyimana scored nine and six goals, respectively, to guide the law-enforcers to a 36-31 win at Kimisagara Youth Centre.

It was day eight of 2018 handball season as Police Handball Club stretched their unbeaten run and remain at the summit of the table standings with a maximum 24 points.

The defending champions are second on the log with 19 points and a game in hand while Inyemeramihigo lie third with 16 points.

In a post-match interview, Police coach Senior Sergeant Dismas Turatsinze told Times Sport, "We believe that every lost match or any draw is an opportunity lost and we work every day in training and in the match to get maximum points."

"This spirit has helped us to win the Heroes Day Cup and so far so good in the league after 12 matches. We have to bear in mind that we still have ten games to go," he added.

Turatsinze's side is seeking redemption from last year's final game nightmare when they lost the championship after losing to arch-rivals APR.

Police started the season with three new signings Viateur Rwamanywa, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka and Alex Nshimiyimana, all crossing from APR.

Sunday

Police 36-31 APR

UR Huye 17-36 Munyove

Rwanda

Read the original article on New Times.

