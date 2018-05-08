8 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nibagwire Named She-Amavubi Skipper Ahead of Cecafa Champs

By Peter Kamasa

Star midfielder Gloria Sifa Nibagwire has been named captain of the national women football team, She-Amavubi, ahead of the upcoming 2018 CECAFA Women Challenge Cup, scheduled for May 12-22 in Kigali.

According to head coach Jean Baptiste Kayiranga, Nibagwire will be assisted by Edith Umulisa and Judith Nyirabashitsi.

"We have chosen them to lead and we believe that, with their experience, they will do a great job in instilling teamwork among their teammates." Kayiranga told Times Sport yesterday.

For the first time, the upcoming Cecafa Women's Championship will be handled by an all-woman technical and administrative team. All the games of the regional women's football showpiece will be presided over by 'only' female referees drawn from across the continent.

According to CECAFA Secretariat, this aligns with the philosophy to promote the development of women's football in the region as well as offering opportunity to female administrators and technical personnel who have acquired training in relevant fields.

Six nations, namely Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, defending champions Tanzania and Rwanda have so far confirmed participation in the tournament while Burundi and Zanzibar are expected to register by the end of this week.

The tourney returns after a forced one-year hiatus due to financial constraints. It was last held in September 2016 in Jinja, Uganda, where the Kilimanjaro Queens of Tanzania emerged champions after stunning Kenya's Harambee Starlets 2-1 in the final.

