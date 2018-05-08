As bongo star Harmonize was busy performing in Nairobi over the weekend, his rich Italian girlfriend, Sarah was trending in Tanzania for the wrong reasons.

Rumours swirled in Tanzania's blogosphere that Sarah has been secretly bedding Diamond Platinumz's bodyguard Mwarabu Fighter for a while now.

The allegations were revealed by famous Tanzania social media influencer and bloger Mangi Kimambi.

Harmonize started dating Sarah days after dumping actress and former Diamond Platinumz girlfriend Jackline Wolpher.

Sarah took to her Instagram account on Monday to deny the rumors. terming them as publicity stunts, better known as 'kiki' in Tanzania.

"I smile for the novels of Instagram hahaha really, I'm sorry for you but I'm not that kind of woman and as long as I stay with my man Harmonize there will not be other people in my life and I love him more than you can imagine. So if you want these kikki novels, go look for them on other pages... oh I forgot for all the PEOPLE who speak badly don't worry that I will come to look at you," she posted.

The rumors also got to the attention of Harmonize.

He posted Mwarabu Fighter's picture while in a gym work out, captioning it; "Mara 10 ningesikia @mbosso_ anakula mzigo ningemsubiri pale @thelifeclub_1 tarehe 13/5/ na #kipanga yani ile anaingia tuu... .!!! nikamuulia hapo hapo sasa mtu kama huyu hivi unaanzaje hata kumuuliza mana hata kucheka kwenyewe kwa msimu jamani Mungu huyu daah... "

Mwarabu Fighter is a married man and a father of two.