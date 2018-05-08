7 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: No Redundancies in TDM/Mcel Merger

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The Mozambican government's Institute for the Management of State Holdings (IGEPE) pledged on Monday that the merger between the publicly owned telecommunications companies TDM and MCel will not involve any redundancies.

TDM is the operator of the network of fixed telephone lines and has been sinking into deep financial problems as clients shift away from fixed to mobile phones. MCel, created in 1997, is the pioneer in Mozambique of mobile phone technology, but in recent years it has faced stiff competition from two other mobile phone companies, Vodacom and Movitel.

TDM has always been the major shareholder in MCel, and so there should be little difficulty in merging the two companies from a legal point of view.

IGEPE chairperson Ana Conai told reporters on Monday, during a meeting on harmonising the legislation concerning the state business sector, that the merger should be finalised by the end of the year.

"We don't like to talk about redundancies in the companies", she said. "We shall restructure the companies and move staff to new positions. We do not foresee any redundancies".

Conai was confident that by December everything will be in place for the convergence of the two companies, in terms of staffing, technology, infrastructures and the commercial system.

In February, four directors were appointed for the merged company. Juvencio Maenzena is Executive Director of Operations, Marcia Fenita is Executive Commercial Director, while Arlindo Dava becomes Executive Director of Finance, and Augusto Magobeia is Executive Director of Staff and Corporate Services.

These executive directors are responsible for developing the organisation structure, processes and systems of the merged company.

Conai also announced that 20 companies in which the state holds shares (not including public companies) are facing financial crisis.

She did not name them, but said that efforts are under way to improve their performance. She blamed their financial situation on debts to the banks.

"We are negotiating with the banks to alleviate the debts of these companies", Conai said, adding that investments were necessary in all the companies to make them viable concerns. She put no figure on how much investment is needed.

She claimed that, despite everything, the situation could not be described as bad. "It would be bad if a company closed", Conai said.

Mozambique

Opposition Party Renamo Picks Interim Leader

Ossufo Momade, a former secretary-general of Renamo, member of parliament since 1999, and a general in Renamo’s… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.