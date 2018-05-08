8 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Again, 218 Nigerian Deportees Arrive From Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bose Adelaja

A batch of 218 Nigerians deported from Libya, Tuesday, arrived Lagos aboard a chartered BURAQ Airline .

The chartered flight with registration number 5A-LAU landed at about 3.44am, at the NAHCO Tarmac of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport MMIA, Lagos.

File photo

The deportees, 46 female adults including a stable medical case, two male children and 9 male infants, were handed over to National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, by Mr AbrhamTamrat, the Programme Manager of International Organisation of Migrants IOM, Lagos.

On arrival, they were received by the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman who admonished the returnees to be champions of change in sensitising the youths against the urge of seeking greener pastures through illegal migration outside the shores of the country as it is a dangerous venture.

He assured them that the federal government is pursuing socio-economic programmes aimed at giving employable opportunities to the youths with concerted efforts at curbing menace of corruption that has bedevilled the country which has denied youths the opportunities to put up their optimum best toward the Country's development.

A returnee, Ms Titilayo Kayode-Owojori from Ile Ife, Osun State regretted embarking on the ill-fated journey thanking God for bringing her back safe and healthy.

She said "Nigeria is far better than where we thought we could get better lives, the Libyans live with the sweat of the blacks. If the Arabs see us working and collecting wages, they wait and bust our houses to collect the money, if they don't see any money, they would kidnap us and ask us to call Nigeria to send us money to free ourselves. If we can't raise money, we would be sold out or imprisoned.

I pray that our government in Nigeria will live up to the expectations of the promised improvement of enabling environment for us.

The arrival has brought the total 8,129 of the Returnees in this phase of EU/IOM Assisted Voluntary Returnees

Nigeria

Boko Haram - Why I Will Never Return Home - Widowed Mother of Eight

Hamsatu Mustapha, a 36 years old widow, said she has no option than to forget about her home after Boko Haram attacked… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.