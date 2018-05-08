Nigeria: I'm Not Negotiating for VP - Moghalu

Awka — Former Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Prof Kingsley Moghalu denied yesterday that his declaration to contest for president in 2019 was only a ploy to negotiate for a vice presidential slot during the forthcoming general election.

Moghalu, who was a guest lecturer of the second edition of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School Roundtable where he spoke on the theme: "Budget Implementation: The political economy of resource allocation." said he is working hard to be the candidate of a political party, adding that he was prepared to contest the election.

He, however, did not name the political party he would contest the election on its platform.

He called on Nigerians to vote out those he referred to as old and recycled politicians, arguing that until this was done, Nigeria would remain stagnant.

He said: "People call me and ask if I am using my presidential aspiration to negotiate for a vice presidential ticket. But I want to say that the battle is here, and we need you to win it.

"I am not negotiating to be vice president to anyone. I will be a candidate of a party. Within the next two or three weeks, I will announce my political platform. Let me disabuse your mind beforehand that it will not be APC and it will not be PDP."