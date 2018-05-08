8 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Botswana: Malawi, Botswana Commit to Sharing Expertise

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — President Prof. Peter Mutharika has described the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) with the Botswana Government as a sustainable mechanism through which the two countries can exploit their full potential in various areas.

Mutharika made the remarks at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Monday during a bilateral meeting with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Mutharika said both countries aim to use the JPCC to identify and remove bottlenecks that hinder efforts to fully exploit their potential in different sectors.

He said the two countries have enjoyed excellent bilateral relations over the years, anchored on mutual respect, shared vision and common desire to secure a better future for their peoples.

Mutharika said the JPCC is therefore a formalization of already existing strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.

"The JPCC which was established over a decade ago held its first meeting in Lilongwe, Malawi in September, 2001 is also expected to convene soon in Malawi where a number of issues ranging from mining, tourism to education will be discussed," said Mutharika.

Mutharika also hailed the Botswana Government for hosting many Malawians, who are working in different areas such as health and agriculture.

Mutharika said the Botswana Government has committed to sharing experiences and expertise to Malawi by providing training to Malawians in areas of tourism and mining.

Botswana President, Mokgweetsi Masisi said the two countries share a very strong historical and cultural bond as such he thought it wise to visit Malawi in order to rekindle and accelerate their relationship.

He also said the two countries have failed to meet on several occasions since the first JPCC meeting in 2001 therefore it was imperative to gain the lost ground in implementing outstanding issues.

Masisi, however noted that although notable progress had been made in areas such as agriculture, education and finance he looked forward to helping Malawi in the mining sector.

The Botswana leader also said he was pleased that the diplomatic relations between Malawi and Botswana are cordial and warm.

President Masisi arrived Monday morning in Blantyre though Chileka International where he was given a 21 gun salute and inspected a guard of honor mounted by the Malawi Defense Force. The Botswana leader is expected to depart later in the afternoon.

